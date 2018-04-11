A podcast turned live show that might change your view of Israel on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It's been called the "This American Life of Israel." Israel Story is a podcast turned live production and is touring with a new production - Mixtape: The Stories Behind Israel’s Ultimate Playlist.

The show's local stop is part of the Virginia Arts Festival and Israel Fest 2018, a celebration of Israel’s 70th birthday.

Israel Story: Mixtape

The Stories Behind Israel’s Ultimate Playlist

Sunday, April 15th at 7:30 pm

The Gallery at Waterside, Norfolk

VAFest.org

Israel Fest

Sunday April 22

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Simon Family JCC, Virginia Beach

simonfamilyjcc.org