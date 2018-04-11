A podcast turned live show that might change your view of Israel on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It's been called the "This American Life of Israel." Israel Story is a podcast turned live production and is touring with a new production - Mixtape: The Stories Behind Israel’s Ultimate Playlist.
The show's local stop is part of the Virginia Arts Festival and Israel Fest 2018, a celebration of Israel’s 70th birthday.
Israel Story: Mixtape
The Stories Behind Israel’s Ultimate Playlist
Sunday, April 15th at 7:30 pm
The Gallery at Waterside, Norfolk
VAFest.org
Israel Fest
Sunday April 22
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Simon Family JCC, Virginia Beach
simonfamilyjcc.org