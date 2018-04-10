Would you try cockroach milk?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you like skim, 2% or whole, there may be something you're missing in your milk.

Scientists say you may want to consider cockroach milk instead. Apparently, it may be better for you!

Scientists say a protein crystal found in some cockroaches is more than four times as nutritious as cow's milk. The protein could be a quick and easy way to get calories and nutrients for those who struggle meeting their daily calorie requirements.

According to ScienceAlert.com, Diploptera punctate is the only known cockroach to give birth to live young and has been shown to pump out a type of milk to feed its babies.

Since it's pretty difficult to milk a cockroach, scientists and researchers are working to sequence the genes responsible for producing the milk protein crystals so they can replicate them in a lab.