Virginia Beach School leaders announce new safety initiative

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Superintendent Aaron Spence announced a new safety initiative at schools on Tuesday.

The Blue Ribbon Panel on School Safety and Security will review school security and make future recommendations.

Serving on the panel will be officers from Naval Air Station Oceana, representatives from the Virginia Beach Police Department, as well as staff from the City of Virginia Beach’s Child and Youth Services Division.

The announcement included input from Chief of Police Jim Cervera and the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Oceana Capt. Chad Vincelette.

The panel will work to figure out the division’s current best practices, how the division and community resources can help strengthen the work and what gaps exist that need to be addressed. The panel will meet and work through June to provide a report of findings and recommendations for the school board at its annual retreat in July.

Following the school shooting in Florida in February, school leaders announced enhancements. All front doors will be locked. Visitors will have to press a buzzer to enter schools, allowing staff the chance to inspect them before they enter.