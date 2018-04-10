Verlander victorious again: Former ODU star extends personal win streak to nine games

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Justin Verlander has not lost a regular season game since August of 2017.

Monday in Minneapolis, with temperatures far from August-like, the former Old Dominion star earned his second victory of the 2018 season as the Houston Astros blank the Twins, 2-0. For the game, Verlander scattered four hits, surrenders one walk and strikes out nine Minnesota batters in seven shutout innings.

He improves to 2-and-0 on the season and extends his personal regular season winning streak, a run that dates back to his final starts as a member of the Detroit Tigers (August 20, 2017) to nine games.

Since being acquired last August, in 14 games (13 starts) with Houston (including the postseason) – Verlander has gone 11-and-1. The Astros are 12-and-1 in those games.