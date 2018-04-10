× Suspect charged with burglary, shooting police officer’s dog to enter plea Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One of the suspects accused of breaking into a Virginia Beach police officer’s home and shooting his dog is expected to plead guilty to the charges Tuesday.

18-year-old Lundon Starke faces burglary and animal cruelty charges.

According to investigators, Starke along with three teens, barged into the officer’s home on Gravenhurst Drive.

Police told News 3 they barely made it in the door before the dog Zulu chased them out.

Zulu was shot in the middle of the chaos.

He underwent surgery in November and is now recovering at home.

Stay with News 3 for updates on what comes out of Tuesday’s hearing.