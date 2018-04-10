Seniors protest in Norfolk demanding to stay in Ocean View

NORFOLK Va,- Senior citizens joined together in front of the city courthouse with posters and a petition hoping to keep their senior center in Ocean View.

City council unanimously approved selling land on East Ocean View Avenue to a developer.

Breeden Investment Properties wants to build an apartment complex at the site, according to city documents.

The site is across from Community Beach Park and is currently an empty field and the Senior Center Building.

It will include about 145 apartments with parking, recreation, and management offices.

The senior citizens say city council promised them they would relocate the seniors to a new location in Ocean View.

Now they are being told they will be moved to Prime Plus Center at Norfolk Fitness Center.

They say this is not what they were promised and that they move will be too hard for some seniors to make each week.

News Three has reached out to members of city council but have not heard back at this time.