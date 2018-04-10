Norfolk Police searching for missing, endangered TCC student

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Tidewater Community College student.

18-year-old Archie Swett was last seen outside TCC’s student center in Downtown Norfolk around 11:30 a.m. Monday afternoon.

Swett is described as an Asian woman who is approximately 5’3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a dark zip-up jacket and dark pants.

Detectives say Swett made threats to harm herself and could be in danger.

Anywone who has seen Swett or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

