Norfolk man sentenced to prison for receiving child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was sentenced Tuesday to 74 months in prison for receiving images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Court documents say that 38-year-old Jesse Courtemanche was found to have shared these images by undercover FBI agents using peer-to-peer file-sharing software.

Courtemanche told authorities that he started looking at these images online when he was in his mid-teens. A review of his electronic media revealed a collection of thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse.