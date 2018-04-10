James City Co. Police: Men use stolen credit cards to buy more than $2K in gift cards

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for two men who they say stole credit cards to buy more than $2,000 in gift cards.

Police say the credit cards were stolen on February 7 from a vehicle in York County. The cards were then used at a grocery store in James City County to buy the gift cards.

Surveillance photos show the two people who bought the gift cards with the stolen credit card redeeming one of the cards the following day at the Nike store in Norfolk. Surveillance video from the James City County grocery store shows the two suspects leaving in what appears to be a white Hyundai Sonata.

If you are able to identify the individuals or know who may have been involved in this incident, please contact Investigator Diane Walters at 757-603-6032 or diane.walters@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.