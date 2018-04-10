Harry Connick Jr. on the impact cancer has had on his family on Coast Live

Posted 4:45 pm, April 10, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Harry Connick, Jr. and his wife of 24 years, former model Jill Connick, recently marked the fifth anniversary of Jill’s recovery from breast cancer.  Harry talks about efforts to encourage people 50 and up to get early screenings for cancer.  For more info visit www.new50.com.