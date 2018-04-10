HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Pro-Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XL champ, Jerome Bettis talks with us live about his forecast for the NFL Draft. He’s also partnered with Stryker Orthopedics to launch “Get on the Bus” contests to help those with chronic joint pain get the help they need.
Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis talks football and more on Coast Live
