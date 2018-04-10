Get your tickets to the 5th Annual Pink-o de Mayo supporting Susan G. Komen Tidewater

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One of the most exciting galas of the year is back!

Susan G. Komen Tidewater presents the 5th Annual Pink-o de Mayo to help fund research to find cures for breast cancer.

The event is May 4 from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Westin Town Center location in Virginia Beach.

Guests will make memories while enjoying music, cocktails, dancing and a silent and live auction while supporting a great cause.

This year four local chefs even will battle to earn top honors with their Mexican dishes during “Tidewater Chopped.”

All proceeds from Pink-o de Mayo provide women in the Susan G. Komen Tidewater service area access to life saving screening, early detection is the key to survival.

Click here to buy tickets.