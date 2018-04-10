× First Warning Forecast: Rain out, temps up

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

The clouds are starting to slowly move out of the area with sunshine replacing it. Rain chances are minimal to none for the rest of the afternoon. We will only top off in the upper 50s lower 60s today. By the evening we will be clear with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs warming to near 60. Then we will continue to warm up with a high of 73 for Thursday, 77 for Friday, and 78 on Saturday. There is a 0% chance of rain from Wednesday to Friday. Saturday we will see a 20% chance of rain late Saturday night and will carry into Sunday. There will be a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon.

By Monday a cold front will have passed through our area dropping our temperatures back into the mid 60s.

Today: AM Showers (30%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 10th

2003 Spring Nor’easter: Strong Winds Eastern Shore, Southeast Virginia

