Advice for getting accepted and info on TCC’s College Preview Day on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with an admission s expert from Tidewater Community College about what parents and prospective students need to know as they prepare for the Fall.

At TCC's College Preview Day, students and their families will get a firsthand look at all TCC offers by meeting program representatives, attending information sessions and receiving one-on-one help. Information regarding every campus will be available.

College Preview Day

Saturday, April 14 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TCC Chesapeake Campus

1428 Cedar Road Chesapeake

RSVP at… tcc.edu/open

