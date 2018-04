Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Sunday, by holding-off a hard-charging Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, American Patrick Reed became golf's newest major champion by winning the 82nd Masters Tournament. One day later, there seems to be as much talk about Reed's personal backstory as his backswing.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on Reed's reception.

