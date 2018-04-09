× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool, cloudy, and showers today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clouds and showers to start the work week… An area of low pressure will move to our south today, bringing us cloudy skies and scattered showers. Some sunshine will try to break through this morning but overall, we will see mostly cloudy skies today. A few spotty showers and areas of drizzle are possible this morning, more rain will move in this afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be limited to 0.1” to 0.25” with higher totals possible near the Outer Banks. Highs will only reach the low 50s today.

It will still be cloudy tonight with scattered showers overnight. Lows will fall into the low 40s.

A few scattered showers will linger into Tuesday morning. Clouds will clear through midday with highs in the upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs warming to near 60.

The 70s will return for the end of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lows 70s on Thursday. Sunshine with mid to upper 70s on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers (30%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 9th

1998 F0 Tornado: Chesapeake

1998 Severe Thunderstorms: King & Queen Co, Northumberland Co, Lancaster Co, Chesapeake

