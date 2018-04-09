MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Wednesday 4/11 at 9:30pm on WGNT 27

“Dancing Broomstick, Fast Coins, and One Giant Buzzsaw” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

GUESS WHAT’S IN THE BOX — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Billy Kidd, Xavier Mortimer, Jarrett and Raja, Nathan Burton, Chris Korn, Leon Etienne and Greg Gleason (#407). Original airdate 7/28/2017.