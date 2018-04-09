Man arrested for making bomb threat to Newport News convenience store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was arrested for making a bomb threat to a convenience store in the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to police.

On April 8 around 9:15 a.m., police were sent to the store in reference to a disorderly man.

When officers arrived, the manager of the store say the suspect, 33-year-old Larry Darnell Livingston, was banned from the store. Livingston left and came back to the store, making threats to come back and bomb the store.

Officers found Livingston in the 600 block of 30th Street and took him into custody. He was charged with bomb/burn threat and trespassing.