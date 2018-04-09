How the 50th Priority Charity Bowl is a score for local non-profits on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Local celebrities, elected officials, and football legends gear up for the 50th Priority Charity Bowl, benefiting more than 35 children's charities across Coastal Virginia.

We speak with some charity champions about the event and how you can get involved.

Saturday, April 14th 2018

The 50th Annual Priority Toyota Charity Bowl will take place at S.B. Ballard Stadium at Foreman Field at Old Dominion University just after the ODU Spring Game.

Schedule:

12:30 PM JOE NICHOLS CONCERT

3 PM ODU MONARCH SPRING FOOTBALL GAME

4:30 PM PRIORITY TOYOTA CHARITY BOWL FOOTBALL GAME

For more info, visit www.prioritytoyotacharitybowl.com.