Hampton Wawa to give away free cups of coffee for Wawa Day celebration

HAMPTON, Va. – Gotta have a Wawa!

To celebrate the opening of the very first Wawa store, Wawa will host six in-store celebrations – one for each state in which the chain operates – on Thursday, April 12 at 9 a.m. The Virginia Wawa Day Celebration will be held at 301 E. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

Wawa will give away more than two million cups of free coffee to all customers chain-wide. There will also be a ceremonial pouring of the first cup of free coffee.

Wawa Day also marks when Wawa launched the Wawa Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit founded to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities.

During the event, the Wawa Foundation will highlight local Special Olympics Unified sports teams from the Unified Sports Virginia Bowling Team.

The store’s national partners, customers and associates will unveil a large version of Wawa’s #50MillionThanks goal donation announcement and give a tribute to each of them for helping Wawa and The Wawa Foundation reach their $50 million milestone.

The first Wawa store opened in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, in 1964.