Five great Hampton Roads summer camps for your kids!

HAMPTON ROADS – It’s about that time to start thinking about childcare once school is out.

We have information on five great camps in Hampton Roads that offer many different activities and educational opportunities.

Hunt Club Farm – Virginia Beach

Farm camp offers hands on animal experiences with all of the animals on the farm. The children learn to feed, water and care for horses, donkeys, goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, geese, llamas, alpacas and rabbits. They will participate in three horseback riding lessons, learn about horse safety, grooming, tacking ponies and do fun horse activities such as painting the ponies, playing horse shoes and do lead line obstacles courses with the ponies. For the birds, kids collect chicken eggs, do egg size comparisons between the different types of birds, feather identification, and fun activities such as egg tosses and chicken round-ups.

For the goats and sheep, they will bottle feed the babies and campers get to participate in a goat rodeo with their favorite goat. Basically, Farm camp is full of animal education and fun! Their large animal vet comes out several times, the farrier is here a few times and they also always spend extra time with any new baby animal arrivals.

Virginia Air & Space Center – Hampton

STEM Themed Summer Camps! Every week starting June 25 to August 17. The center has Robotics, Engineering, Space, Flight, and More!

Grades: K – 8th (Camps are broken up by grade levels: K -1, 2 – 3, 4 – 5, 6 – 8. Rising Kindergartners must be five years old by start of camp date)

Rates: Member: $235 per week Non-member: $250 per week (some weeks may vary)

Schedule: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Before Care: $30 8-9 a.m. | After Care: $80 3 – 5:30 p.m. | Both: $100

Lunch: $8 per day / $35 per week

Be sure to register your child for the grade that they will be entering for the 2018/2019 school year. All activities are subject to change. All camps require a minimum of 10 participants. Camps with less than 10 participants registered 14 days prior to the start date may be combined with another age group or cancelled. Registration closes at noon on the Friday before camp begins.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Summer Camps – Virginia Beach

These summer camps will fill your child’s day with fun activities, games, crafts, special events and more! Make a splash at the rec centers or hop, skip and jump over to convenient school-based camps. Your budding athlete, nature-lover or curious engineer will love the sports and specialty camps too! Camps are offered weekly. You can sign up for all weeks or just one. Dates, locations and times vary by camp.

Camp Dates –June 18 – August 31, Ages 3 – 16

Triple R Ranch – Chesapeake

Imagine shooting an arrow for the first time or learning to guide a canoe down the Northwest River. These and other week-long adventures await campers at Triple R Ranch. This overnight camp program has stood the test of time and keeps campers coming back year after year. Adventure Campers travel with their cabin mates through a schedule of exciting Skill Areas such as horseback riding, archery, rock wall climbing, laser tag, team-build course, and more!

Triple R Ranch offers week-long overnight camp for kids 8-14, and week-long day camp for kids 7-12 (ages vary by week).

Their staff goes through rigorous training to ensure that your child has a safe and memorable week of camp. Camp lasts a week, but the memories last a lifetime!

Run N’ Fun Summer Camp – Virginia Beach

Run N’ Fun Summer Camp gives the opportunity for your child to play a variety of sports and activities. Throughout the week, they will participate in several physically active games/sports, arts and crafts, and much more.

Throughout the summer, campers ages six and up will get to go on several exciting field trips while, campers ages 3-5 will get to enjoy great in-house field trips. The schedules will vary daily, giving your child the opportunity to try something new every day.

Groups include: Goldfish: Ages 3-5, Piranhas: Ages 6-7, Marlins: Ages 8-9, Barracudas: Ages 10-11, Sharks: Ages 12-14.

Camp runs June 18 – August 31

