× First Warning Forecast: Warmer Weather Moving In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Still tracking showers this afternoon mainly for northeastern North Carolina starting in Elizabeth City and stretching to the Outer Banks. If you are not seeing rain you are still seeing a mix of clouds and sunshine that will continue through the evening. Lows will drop into the 40s.

A few scattered showers will linger into Tuesday morning. Clouds will clear through midday with highs in the upper 50s. We will clear throughout the day with clouds moving out and rain chances dropping to 0%.

Wednesday we start our big warm up. We will reach a high of 60 Wednesday, 73 on Thursday, and 77 by Friday. We will also stay dry and mostly sunny Wednesday-Friday.

The weekend will be 50/50 with Saturday dry and 78 but rain moving in Sunday we will see a 40% chance of rain. Highs will still be in the 70s for Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers (30%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 9th

1998 F0 Tornado: Chesapeake

1998 Severe Thunderstorms: King & Queen Co, Northumberland Co, Lancaster Co, Chesapeake

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.