Every major Hampton Roads city ranks high on list of ‘Top Evicting Cities in the United States’

All of Hampton Roads’ seven major cities appear high on lists of the “Top Evicting Cities in the United States.”

The list is part of a project from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University that seeks to build the first nationwide database of evictions.

The Eviction Lab says they’ve calculated eviction rates by dividing the number of filings or evictions in an area by the number of renter homes. Currently, they’ve compiled data from formal eviction records from 48 states and the District of Columbia.

Five Hampton Roads cities appear on the list of “Top Evicting Large Cities in the United States.”

A large city is defined as a city with a population over 100,000. Eviction Lab ranks 313 of these.

Hampton is ranked as #3 with an eviction rate of 10.49%.

“There were 2,538 evictions in the Hampton area in 2016. That amounts to 6.95 households evicted every day. 10.49 in 100 renter homes are evicted each year.”

Newport News is ranked as #4 with an eviction rate of 10.23%

“There were 3,732 evictions in the Newport News area in 2016. That amounts to 10.22 households evicted every day. 10.23 in 100 renter homes are evicted each year.”

Norfolk is ranked as #6 with an eviction rate of 8.65%

“There were 4,318 evictions in the Norfolk area in 2016. That amounts to 11.83 households evicted every day. 8.65 in 100 renter homes are evicted each year.”

Chesapeake is ranked as #10 with an eviction rate of 7.9%

“There were 1,930 evictions in the Chesapeake area in 2016. That amounts to 5.29 households evicted every day. 7.9 in 100 renter homes are evicted each year.”

Virginia Beach is ranked as #15 with an eviction rate of 7.26%

“There were 4,565 evictions in the Virginia Beach area in 2016. That amounts to 12.51 households evicted every day. 7.26 in 100 renter homes are evicted each year.”

The two remaining Hampton Roads cities appear on the list of Top Evicting Mid-Size Cities in the United States”

A mid-size city is defined as a city with a population between 20,000 and 100,000. Eviction Lab ranks 1,858 of these.

Portsmouth is ranked as #5 with an eviction rate of 15.07%

“There were 2,469 evictions in the Portsmouth area in 2016. That amounts to 6.76 households evicted every day. 15.07 in 100 renter homes are evicted each year.”

Suffolk is ranked as #28 with an eviction rate of 8.63%

“There were 815 evictions in the Suffolk area in 2016. That amounts to 2.23 households evicted every day. 8.63 in 100 renter homes are evicted each year.”

**The Eviction Lab notes that some states’ eviction counts may be higher or lower due to a variety of reasons related to data collection. Those states are New York, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, Hawaii, Connecticut, Vermont, Wyoming, Arizona, Idaho, New Hampshire, and Washington.