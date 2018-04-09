Elizabeth River Crossing names Doug Wilson its CEO

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Doug Wilson will now lead Elizabeth River Crossings, after the company’s board of directors confirmed the move last week.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the green energy company Broadrock Renewables LLC, now head the company that maintains the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels and the MLK Freeway extension.

“ERC operates and maintains extremely valuable facilities that are crucial assets to this region,” said Wilson. “The opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of dedicated and talented professionals in the stewardship of these facilities is one that any leader would welcome.”

According to a press release from ERC, Wilson brings not only comprehensive management experience, but also knowledge in strategic planning, financial management and serving in the roles of CFO and CEO at different points in his professional career.

ERC board members are excited to see how Wilson can manage relationships with a number of public sector counter-parties including state executives, legislatures, regulatory and permitting agencies, incentive management agencies, tax authorities, public utility commissions and local government bodies.

ERC, officially Elizabeth River Crossings OpCp, LLC, is a limited liability company created by subsidiaries of Skanska AB and Macquarie Group.