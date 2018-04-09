Come out for a day of fun at the 50th Priority Toyota Charity Bowl in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – You don’t want to miss the fun at the 50th annual Priority Toyota Charity Bowl!

April 14 there will be a bunch of great events held at ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium, including a free concert featuring country singer Joe Nichols.

The Charity Bowl started in 1968 to raise money for The Joy Fund. Today, the event is a flag football game featuring celebrities, elected officials and football legends. The Charity Bowl continues to benefit a number of local charities.

Together we raised almost $350,000 for 26 local Hampton Roads Children’s Charities in 2017!

Schedule of events:

10 a.m. – J&A Racing Big Blue 1K

10:30 a.m. – J&A Racing Big Blue 5K

12:30 p.m. – Joe Nichols concert

3 p.m. – ODU Monarch Spring Football Game

4 p.m. – ODU Monarch Baseball Game vs. UAB

4:30 p.m. – Priority Toyota Charity Bowl football game

Check out these photos from the fun in 2017: