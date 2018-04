Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - More than 20 artists will showcase their work at the East Beach Art Show to benefit CHKD.

We speak with the folks who created the Plein Air Painting Escape event and get a glimpse at one of the featured artist's skills on the show. For more info, visit PaintEastBeach.com.

Here is a look at the painting done live on Coast Live...