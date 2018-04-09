ARROW new episode, Thursday 4/12 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Fundamentals” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

OLIVER IS VISITED BY A GHOST FROM HIS PAST — In his darkest place yet, Oliver (Stephen Amell) wonders if he has failed at everything – being a father, a mayor and a hero. His frustration rising, Oliver lashes out at Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (guest star Jack Moore). A surprising visit from an old friend has Oliver questioning his next move. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#618). Original airdate 4/12/2018.