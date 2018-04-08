Virginia Beach NJROTC squad defends Navy National title

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Green Run High School’s Navy Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps has defend its title at Navy Nationals.

The event held in Pensacola, Florida, ended on Sunday, and News 3 spoke to a parent whose child is a member of the program. They relayed the good news and sent pictures of the accomplishment.

Green Run’s NJROTC program won Navy Nationals last year and has one the Virginia state title six years in a row.

The program at Green Run is also the smallest NJROTC program in the country.

Below are the results for the program: