Virginia Beach NJROTC squad defends Navy National title

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Green Run High School’s Navy Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps has defend its title at Navy Nationals.
The event held in Pensacola, Florida, ended on Sunday, and News 3 spoke to a parent whose child is a member of the program. They relayed the good news and sent pictures of the accomplishment.
Green Run’s NJROTC program won Navy Nationals last year and has one the Virginia state title six years in a row.
The program at Green Run is also the smallest NJROTC program in the country.
Below are the results for the program:
- Female individual curl-ups 5th place: Jones, A
- Team Curl-ups: 4th place
- Male individual push-ups 2nd place: Guzman
- Team push-ups: 4th place
- 8×220 oval relay: 5th place
- 16×100 shuttle relay: 2nd place
- Academics individual 2nd place: Navarrete
- Academics Team: 1st place
- Armed Exhibition: 1st place
- Unarmed Exhibition: 2nd place
- Athletics overall: 1st place
- Drill overall: 3rd place
- 2018 overall Navy Nationals: 1st place