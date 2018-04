NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for something unique to put in your home?

The Unique Antique Market will be open for business on April 8. The grand opening celebration will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The market includes items from 14 vendors and specializes in hand-selected top-quality antique furniture, lamps and chandeliers, stained glass, art and decor.

The Unique Antique Market is located in Norfolk’s Railroad District at 2618 Granby Street. Click here for more information.