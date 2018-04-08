Hampton Police officer provides Easter basket to kid in need

HAMPTON, Va. – An unnamed Hampton Police Division Sergeant is doing a lot of goof for one family.

After providing dinner to a young man and his family, he also gave the kid an Easter basket after it was provided by a member of the community.

After hearing about the heart warming story of how the Hampton sergeant had gone out of his way to provide a dinner for a family that has a young man who wants to become a police officer, a woman came by a HPD office and dropped off an Easter basket for the sergeant to take to the young man.

The basket was filled with candy, a stuffed toy and a football, among other gifts.

Police say the boy was elated to see the gift that was brought to him.

