First Warning Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly, a few showers possible

A chilly night on tap with lows falling into the 30s. Clouds will continue to roll in ahead of our next system.

We’ll be watching for an area of low pressure to develop off the coast of the Carolinas late Monday. We aren’t expecting a ton of rain from this system. North Carolina should get the most of the rain. All-in-all, Monday will not be a total washout. Some folks may not even see any, but it will be on the cloudy and cool side. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A better chance for rain Monday night as the area of low pressure moves along the coast and off to the northeast.

Another chance for showers Tuesday morning, so keep that umbrella handy. Should dry out by the afternoon.

Much drier weather on tap for Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

A nice warmup is in store to end the work week! Temperatures will warm to the lower 70s on Thursday, under partly cloudy skies. We could see the mid and upper 70s on both Friday and Saturday!

Rain chances will increase on Sunday with temperatures in the low 70s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cold. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon (30%). Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds: E around 10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers (30%) Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: Light and Variable.

Weather & Health

Pollen: MEDIUM-HIGH (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (HIGH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

