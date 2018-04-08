× First Warning Forecast: Blue skies and chilly temperatures

Happy Sunday!

Dry and sunny today as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will still be on the cool side for this time of year with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Still a bit breezy. Another cold night on tap with lows in the mid and upper 30s. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of our next system that will bring rain for Monday.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will develop off the coast of the Carolinas Monday. This system will bring more rain mainly in the evening and overnight. Highs will be very similar to Sunday, upper 40s and 50s.

Showers will linger into the morning on Tuesday. Should dry out for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Dry on Wednesday with highs near 60. Temperatures will start to warmup by Thursday. Expect dry conditions with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Another dry and warm day to end the work week. Highs will warm to the lower 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: LOW (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 5 (MEDIUM)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

