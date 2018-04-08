Bus full of high school students crashes into overpass outside Lakeview: sources

LAKEVIEW, NY — A bus full of high school students crashed into an overpass on the highway outside of Lakeview on Sunday night, sources said, according to WPIX in New York.

The bus had dozens of students on it headed from the airport to Walt Whitman Shopping Center to meet their parents, sources said.

The accident was between exists 18 and 19 on the Southern State Parkway, officials said. The right and center lanes are blocked.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The top of the bus was sheared off in the crash.

Commercial vehicles are not allowed on state parkways.

All lanes in both directions were closed.