News 3 This morning is giving away VIP country concert tickets all week at 6:30 a.m. All you have to do to win is watch the show, get the keyword and come back here to enter it along with your information.

The concerts you could win tickets to see include Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bently or Lady Antebellum by watching each day Mon- Fri.