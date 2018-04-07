Virginia Sports Hall of Fame unveils Hall of Honor to decorated Class of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It was all smiles and all admiration inside of the Hall of Honor during the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame's induction weekend opening reception.

Not only is it one of the hall's largest classes, inducting eight this weekend, but also one of it's most decorated. Former Virginia Tech head football coach Frank Beamer, former UVA & NFL running back Thomas Jones, and two-time MLB All-Star Michael Cuddyer were in attendance for the unveiling of the Hall of Honor.

Although they were rivals during their playing and coaching days, Jones and Beamer shared nothing but respect for each other Friday night. "Every time we went up against him, I said 'he should be playing for us'," Beamer said.

Jones was a prolific back for the Cavaliers from 1996-99. "I've always had a lot of respect for him [Beamer]. I had a lot of respect for the way he coached, even though he was our rival," Jones said. "We knew he was going to have them ready to play."

The induction ceremony will take place Saturday, April 7th, at 6:00 p.m. in Virginia Beach at the Sandler Center.