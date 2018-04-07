Two men shot at Newport News party

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two men were taken to the hospital with injuries following a shooting at a party, according to police.

Just after midnight Saturday, police were called to the 600 block of Deep Creek Road in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they saw a large party had taken place but there were not victims found at the time. Officers were told both victims were taken to the hospital by a friend.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found the two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The first victim, 20, was shot in his right calf. The second victim, 22, was shot in his buttocks.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.