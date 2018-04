Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of The Locker Room Show, Mitch speaks with the 2018 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class inductees, including Frank Beamer and Chesapeake's own Michael Cuddyer.

In the second portion of the show, the Norfolk Tides open their season with an 11th straight loss on Opening Day. Due to restrictions, highlights from The Masters cannot be posted online.