Southern Bank hosting Shred-a-Thon on April 7!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – News 3’s community partner Southern Bank is hosting a Shred-a-Thon for the public Saturday, April 7.

People can bring up to six boxes of paper per vehicle for shredding.

Details:

Southern Bank, 3720 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach

Southern Bank, 1217 Cedar Road, Chesapeake

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Suggested things to bring for shredding include old bank statements, unused checks on closed accounts, outdated payroll check stubs, receipts, tax documents, utility bills, credit card offers and credit card statements. It is not necessary to remove staples or paperclips from materials before they are shredded.

Both locations will be giving away a free shredder.