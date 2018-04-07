Shots fired after argument escalates at Williamsburg Chanello’s Pizza

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An argument between two people ended in shots fired early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the Chanello’s Pizza in the 1400 block of Richmond Road just after midnight.

According to police, an argument between two people turned physical. A third person tried to help one of the people involved in the fight by pulling out a handgun and firing several shots.

The man then ran away in an unknown direction. He is described as an 18-year-old black male around 5’6″ to 5’8″ in height.

No one was injured in the incident. However, a nearby unoccupied car was hit by rounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331 or to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.