Shots fired after argument escalates at Williamsburg Chanello’s Pizza, suspect arrested

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An argument between two people ended in shots fired early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the Chanello’s Pizza in the 1400 block of Richmond Road just after midnight.

According to police, an argument between two people turned physical. A third person tried to help one of the people involved in the fight by pulling out a handgun and firing several shots.

One of the men involved in the fight fell and hurt his knee when the shots were fired. A nearby unoccupied car was hit by rounds.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Rakeem Maklik Turner. He was taken into custody just after midnight Sunday at his home in York County.

Turner was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in public resulting in an injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, destruction of property and brandishing a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331 or to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.