Patrick Reed extends lead in rainy third round of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Patrick Reed will take his lead from Saturday into Sunday after shooting 5-under-par, holding a 3 stroke lead over the rest of the field.

Paired with Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman, Reed was able to capitalize on what was a rainy third round at the Masters.

The 27-year-old would birdie three times on the front nine of Augusta National, after bogeying his third hole of the round, and would go 3-under-par on the back nine to finish the day.

Rory McIlroy and Ricky Fowler both had great days on the course as well. Fowler would finish 7-under-par on Saturday, bringing his score to 9-under for the tournament, while McIlroy went 7-under-par for the day, bringing his tournament score to 11-under-par heading into Sunday.

Sunday’s final pairing at Augusta National will be Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy.

Leishman is at 6-under-par going into the last round of the Masters, and will be paired with Bubba Watson, as he tries to rally from a struggling day, where he shot 1-over-par.

