Patrick Reed extends lead in rainy third round at The Masters

Posted 6:53 pm, April 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:09PM, April 7, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Patrick Reed will take his lead from Saturday into Sunday after shooting 5-under-par, holding a 3 stroke lead over the rest of the field at 14-under-par.

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 07: Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Paired with Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman, Reed was able to capitalize on what was a rainy third round at the Masters.

The 27-year-old would birdie three times on the front nine of Augusta National, after bogeying his third hole of the round, and would go 3-under-par on the back nine to finish the day. He had held

Rory McIlroy and Ricky Fowler both had great days on the course as well. Fowler would finish 7-under-par on Saturday, bringing his score to 9-under for the tournament, while McIlroy went 7-under-par for the day, bringing his tournament score to 11-under-par heading into Sunday.

Sunday’s final pairing at Augusta National will be Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy.

Reed has a chance to also become the first golfer to shoot all four rounds in the 60’s, which has never been done in Masters history.

Leishman is at 6-under-par going into the last round of the Masters, and will be paired with Bubba Watson, as he tries to rally from a struggling day, where he shot 1-over-par.

The Masters schedule on News 3:

Thursday – Masters round one highlights, 11:35 p.m.

Friday – Masters round two highlights, 11:35 p.m.

Saturday – Round three LIVE, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday – Round four LIVE, 2:00 p.m.

Related Links: 

Marc Leishman ‘Masters’ his outlook at Augusta

Jordan Spieth sits solo atop Masters leaderboard after first round

Va. Beach golfer Marc Leishman in 2nd place after second round of Masters 

 