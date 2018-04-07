Old Dominion basketball grants release of freshman Michael Hueitt, Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion men’s basketball has announced that Michael Hueitt Jr. has been granted his release. Hueitt Jr. averaged 2.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Monarchs, who went 25-7 in 2017-18.

“We appreciate Michael’s contributions to ODU men’s basketball and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones.

Hueitt Jr. marks the second departure from the Monarchs program since the season ended, joining forward Trey Porter in transferring.