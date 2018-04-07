Edenton honors Wounded Warriors with 3rd annual fishing festival

EDENTON, Va. – The Edenton community, along with Operation North State, hosted 50 Wounded Warriors and Disabled Veterans for a day of fishing and fellowship on Saturday.

The city did so through the Edenton Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival, hosted by Operation North State.

According to Operational North State’s Founder/Volunteer, Terry Snyder, “the event is being held at the request of the Wounded Warriors and Disabled Veterans that have fished ONS’ Top shelf Fishin’ Festivals the past five years.”

Along with the fishing festival was also a dinner and fish weigh-in that was hosted by American Legion Post 40. This event made for a great all around day for these veterans, and fishermen, who took the time to spend the day with these heroes.

“Operation North State is grateful to these expert fishermen for providing their time, expertise and equipment” Snyder said.

The 3rd annual Edenton Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival was FREE to Wounded Warriors and Disabled Veterans