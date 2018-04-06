Woman charged with animal cruelty after Hampton Police seize 29 cats from home

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has charged a woman with animal cruelty after seizing 29 cats from a home in the first block of Sweet Gum Place Friday.

34-year-old Emily Suzanne Wright of Hampton has been charged with 29 counts of Felony Cruelty to Animals, 29 counts of General Duties, 29 counts of Failure to Vaccinate for Rabies and 29 counts of no city cat licenses.

At some point during their investigation, Animal Control Officers found that the cats were malnourished. They will be taken to Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, where they will undergo an extensive screening process to determine whether or not they are adoptable.

This process is expected to take several weeks.

