Warner, Kaine announce $1M in scholarships for cyber-security students at ODU

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, Virginia’s U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,000,000 in federal funding to support high-achieving students that need financial support to pursue jobs in cyber-security, and participate in the program at Old Dominion University.

According to Senator Kaine’s office, the funding is through the National Science Foundation, and will provide up to 18 scholarships for students in ODU’s cyber-security program.

“Ensuring students have the support they need to pursue careers in cyber-security is critical to building our federal workforce and defending the nation’s economic and national security,” the Senators said.

Warner serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Kaine is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

In a joint-press release both Senators said, “We are thrilled that ODU and the National Science Foundation are partnering to help make that a reality for more students.”