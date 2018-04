HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s the most adorable battle ever!

A group of animal shelters across Hampton Roads got together and started the Shelter Animal Showdown, where a handful of adoptable pets compete for the title of “Cutest Shelter Pet.”

Shelters are invited to post pictures of their cutest pets up for adoption on the official event page, and the shelter pet that has the most photo “likes” will be crowned the winner!

Starting Friday, the competition runs all weekend (April 6-8).

