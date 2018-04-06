Virginia Beach Fire Department has program to educate kids about fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Yesterday, two homes were deemed unsafe for living after a two-alarm house fire in the 500 block of Grant Avenue, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The call came in around 3:15 p.m. The first units to arrive at the scene found two adjacent homes on fire. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from both residences. A second alarm was called and additional units were dispatched. The fire was called under control just before 4 p.m.

They believe it started in a shed.

Virginia Beach Fire Investigators said Friday they believe the fire was caused by a child playing with fire.

Officials believe that the high winds were a factor in the fire to spreading quickly.

This case is investigation and no one is facing any charges.

With nicer weather and kids being outside, the fire department says they see children starting fires more often this time of year.

That’s why years ago they took action a created a program to educate kids about the dangers of fire. We spoke with Alana Cooper, the Virginia Beach Fire Inspector, about the program.

Cooper said the main goal of the program is to prevent the child from getting hurt.

“I would say a good 50% of the kids are typical kids, experimented, maybe the fire got away from them and it caused damage. They need to be held accountable for that and get some education so we can get ahead of it and modify the behavior before gets out of control,” said Cooper.

The program used to be court ordered, but now any child can attend who lives in Virginia Beach.

“It teaches the children about the behind the fire setting and how dangerous it is. There are some good videos that go along with it; they take a tour of the jail,” said Cooper.

If you live in Virginia Beach and interested in signing your kids up for the class, call 757- 385-4228.