Ty and Paige are back on Trading Spaces and on Coast Live

Posted 5:42 pm, April 6, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The design series that launched a TV genre is coming back and so are the original hosts. Paige Davis and Ty Pennington talk with us about  the return of “Trading Spaces” on TLC, kicking off with a one-hour reunion special on April 7th.