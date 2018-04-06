Two teens hit by vehicle on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two teenagers were injured Thursday when they were hit by a vehicle as they attempted to cross George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police say they were called to the 300 block of George Washington Highway around 3:40 p.m.

It was determined that two 14-year-old juveniles attempted to cross the road in front of a vehicle that was traveling southbound.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.